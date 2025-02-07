Gov Adeleke’s 250,000 Job Opportunities In Two Years Is Fake – APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed Governor Ademola Adeleke over the claim of creating 250,000 jobs in the last two years of his administration.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, on Thursday, during the induction of 10,000 youths into the Imole Youth Corps, in Osogbo, declared that his administration had created approximately 250,000 jobs over the past two years.

The Governor attributed the achievement to local content policies and financial support for businesses, stressing that the Imole Youth Corps initiative was part of his broader plan to tackle unemployment.

He said the scheme engaged youths from the 332 political wards in Osun to provide health, security, environment, and education services.

He said, “Our administration is focused on tackling the unemployment crisis. We note the widespread joblessness among the youth.

“Our first decision is to create an enabling environment for job creation by both the government and the private sector.

“Today’s gathering is a continuation of our efforts to provide job opportunities for our teaming youth.”

However, the APC, reacting through its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the claim of 250, 000 jobs was fake and criticised the governor for failing to employ teachers and health workers in the state’s public schools and hospitals.

He emphasised the shortage of teachers in public schools and the understaffing in public hospitals as key concerns, questioning why the governor prioritised recruiting youth corps members when basic services were lacking.

Olabisi said, “Is it not funny and strange that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who could not employ teachers and health workers for three years in his administration, is now thinking it wise to recruit 10,000 Imole Youth Corps members?

“Claim of 250,000 job opportunities in two years is a fake story. We sympathise with the applicant-teachers swindled into purchasing employment forms by the PDP-led administration in Osun State, who have been waiting for three years without any indication of recruitment under Adeleke’s government.”