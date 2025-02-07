FG Committed To 100% Electricity Access By 2030 – Aliyu

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to deliver 100 percent electricity access by 2030.

Naija News reports that Aliyu said this on Tuesday when he hosted Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, at the agency’s office in Abuja.

He noted that engagement between the REA and subnational leaders was a testament to the growing commitment of state governments to addressing Nigeria’s energy access challenges.

He added that it highlighted the strong collaborative framework that the REA has developed with subnationals in joint pursuit of a fully electrified Nigeria.

According to a statement on his X handle, the discussions with both governors, alongside Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs), centered on scaling up decentralized renewable energy solutions and ensuring that cost-effective, sustainable electrification projects were deployed where they were needed most.

“If we sustain this momentum, we will undoubtedly deliver on Mr. President’s vision of achieving 100% electricity access by 2030,” he said.

On key decisions reached at the engagement, the governors reaffirmed their commitment to rural electrification, pledging to integrate state-level energy initiatives with REA’s strategic vision. This alignment would accelerate implementation and ensure efficient service delivery.

They committed to enhancing coordination between the REA and their respective State Ministries of Power/Energy to create an enabling policy environment that supports the smooth execution of electrification projects.

Aliyu emphasized the importance of empowering local communities by enhancing public education on renewable energy adoption and encouraging local participation in project execution, a model that has already yielded success through the Rural Electricity Users Cooperative Society (REUCS).

“These engagements reaffirm the REA’s role as a catalyst for Nigeria’s energy transformation, ensuring that state-level innovations complement federal policies to drive sustainable, community-driven electrification projects.

“With the de-monopolization of Nigeria’s electricity market, we are witnessing an era of competitive, subnational-led innovations that will fast-track private-sector investments and energy expansion,” he stated.

REA Managing Director stressed that by deepening collaboration between the REA, state governments, and private sector stakeholders, energy access gaps were not just being closed, but a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable energy future for all Nigerians was being built.

“Together, we will deliver universal electricity access and unlock socio-economic opportunities for millions,” he added.