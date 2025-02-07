Ex-Minister Kabiru Turaki Granted Bail Over Alleged False Marriage, Adultery

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, in the sum of ₦1 million, following his arraignment on allegations of false marriage, adultery, and criminal intimidation.

Turaki was arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty when the First Information Report (FIR) was read in court.

The case, prosecuted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abuja, stemmed from a petition dated August 9, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, Chijioke Okorie, the ex-minister was charged under Sections 383, 387, and 389 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes deceitful marriage, adultery, and intimidation.

The FIR read, “Between December 2014 and August 2016, you deceitfully cohabited with Ms. Hadiza Musa Baffa at Han’s Place Hotel, Abuja.

“Between August 2016 and November 2021, you continued cohabiting with her at Ideal Home Holiday, Asokoro.

“In November 2021, you rented an apartment for her at No. 12 Clement Akpagbo Close, Guzape, and made her believe you were married to her.

“You continuously engaged in sexual relations with her, resulting in the birth of a baby girl.

“You later abandoned Ms. Baffa and the child, denying paternity and threatening harm using your influence and position.”

Court Proceedings And Bail Conditions

The prosecuting counsel, Okorie, urged the court to set a trial date after Turaki entered his plea.

In response, defense counsel A. I. Mohammed did not oppose the request but applied for bail, assuring the court that his client would be available whenever required.

Magistrate Abubakar Jega granted Turaki bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties of equal sum.

He further ruled that:

– The sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

– They must provide proof of residence.

The case has been adjourned until March 11, 2025, for trial.