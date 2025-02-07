Edo Is Now Lagos, Tinubu Is In Action – Okpebholo Praises Tinubu

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has commended President Bola Tinubu for his contribution in fixing bad portions of Benin-Sapele-Warri road.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, praised the president for embarking on the repairs of failed portions of the road.

Okpebholo expressed his satisfaction with the project while inspecting sections of the more than 30-kilometer stretch of Benin-Sapele-Warri road.

The statement reads, “Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for embarking on the repairs of failed portions of the Benin-Sapele-Warri road.

“Okpebholo and Idahosa, alongside the contractor, inspected sections of the more than 30-kilometer stretch Benin-Sapele-Warri road project. They expressed satisfaction with the job done so far.

“The Benin-Sapele-Warri road is a critical artery in the socioeconomic activities of the citizens of Edo and Delta States. However, years before now, some portions of the road had remained in a deplorable state.

“Governor Okpebholo and Idahosa, who were full of praises for the President, assured Edo people that their administration will continue to monitor the progress of work and that the President will surely finish the project in record time.

“This is our president in action. Work is going on well as the contractors are rapidly making progress in fixing the road for the benefit of Edo people and motorists using the road. I can boldly say now that Edo is now Lagos and Edo is developing like Lagos State.

“Our deepest appreciation to the president for his unwavering commitment to ensuring Edo people enjoy the dividends of democracy. I am happy with this development and we will continue to come here to monitor the progress of work. The president is capable, and I know that he will continue to fund the project,” the Governor stated after the inspection.

“Levent Contractors, handlers of section one of the Benin-Sapele-Warri road, said they are working on the critical aspects of the road, ensuring it is motorable.

“He noted that the company is doing what is called continuous concrete rigid pavement to ensure the road is solid and can last for 50 years.

“The Federal Government’s steady funding of the ongoing Benin-Sapele-Warri road project is a testament to the favourable disposition of the Tinubu-led administration to the people of Edo state.”