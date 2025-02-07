Davido Reveals Nigerian Player As His GOAT

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has declared Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen as his greatest of all time (GOAT) in the realm of football.

This means that Davido rates Osimhen above other top Super Eagles of Nigeria players like Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface.

Osimhen, a former LOSC Lille forward, has emerged as one of Nigeria’s standout footballers in recent years. With 35 caps for his national team, he has showcased his exceptional skills on numerous occasions.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in Napoli’s triumphant Serie A campaign, contributing significantly to their success. As Nigeria’s second-all-time highest goal scorer, with 21 goals, Osimhen has established himself as a key figure for the Super Eagles, consistently delivering impressive performances.

In a recent post on social media, Davido reshared an image of Osimhen and simply captioned it, “My GOAT.” This endorsement came following Galatasaray’s narrow 1-0 victory against Gaziantep, a match where Osimhen, despite not scoring, was instrumental, regularly challenging the opposition’s defense and creating opportunities for his teammates.

While Osimhen’s talent is undeniable, Davido’s proclamation may also reflect the camaraderie between the two, further intensified by Osimhen’s attendance at the musician’s wedding reception. Their appearances together at various events have garnered much attention and contributed to the depth of their friendship.

The timing of Davido’s commendation is interesting, especially considering the current form of other Nigerian stars. Recall that Ademola Lookman played a crucial role in leading Atalanta to the Europa League title, while Victor Boniface was a key player in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga victory.

Despite their achievements, Davido’s clear affection for Osimhen highlights the strong bond they share and underscores the striker’s significant impact both on and off the pitch.