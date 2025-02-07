Aviation Crisis: 10 People Missing In Alaska Flight, Two Killed In Brazil Plane-Bus Collision

Rescue teams in Alaska are actively searching for a missing small commercial plane that disappeared with 10 people on board, marking another air incident in the United States.

The Bering Air Caravan, carrying nine passengers and a pilot, was reported overdue after departing from Unalakleet for Nome on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Alaska Standard Time (0100 GMT), according to Alaska state police.

The two cities, separated by approximately 146 miles (235 kilometers), are located on the state’s western coastline along the Norton Sound.

According to Nome’s volunteer fire department, the pilot had informed Anchorage air traffic control of plans to enter a holding pattern while awaiting runway clearance. Shortly afterward, communication with the aircraft was lost.

The US Coast Guard has deployed a C-130 plane to support search efforts, while ground crews continue combing through vast areas for any sign of the missing aircraft.

As of Friday, no updates on the aircraft’s location have been provided. The last known position, according to FlightRadar24, showed the plane flying over water about 40 minutes after takeoff.

This incident is the latest in a series of recent aviation mishaps in the United States.

Naija News recalls that on January 30, a devastating mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a US Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., resulted in 67 fatalities.

Soon after, a medical aircraft crashed in a crowded Philadelphia neighborhood, killing seven people and injuring 19 others.

Two Killed as Plane Slams Into Bus in Brazil

A tragic plane crash in São Paulo, Brazil’s economic hub, claimed two lives on Friday when a small aircraft plummeted onto a busy avenue before colliding with a bus and erupting in flames.

Authorities are investigating whether the aircraft, a King Air F90, was attempting an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Campo de Marte Airport, which serves domestic flights.

Firefighter chief Ronaldo Melo stated that the plane slid for several hundred meters along the avenue before striking the bus and exploding.

The pilot and sole passenger perished in the crash. However, passengers on the bus managed to evacuate, though six sustained injuries.

Local television broadcasts captured dramatic footage of thick black smoke rising from the wreckage. Firefighters responded swiftly, managing to contain the blaze before it spread further.

Investigators are currently on-site, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash, Melo confirmed.