‘APC Has Won The Hearts Of Imo People’ – Gov Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the hearts of the residents of the state, and the opposition parties are nowhere to be found.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma made this known on Friday while welcoming the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other national party leaders who came to the state to witness the commissioning of some roads.

He said the APC was able to make inroads into the rural areas in the state because of its human-oriented projects, which led to the successful outing of the party during the LGA elections in the state.

According to the Governor, the opposition parties in the state have faded away due to the visible progress brought about by the APC administration.

Uzodinma further said that what transpired during the State House of Assembly and LGA elections, in which the ruling party clinched virtually all the elective positions, were testaments that opposition parties no longer have a voice in the state political space.

The Governor expressed pride in the APC leadership and maintained that he would continue delivering infrastructure and human capital development.

He added, “I can testify to you, Mr Chairman, that as a party, we have won the hearts of Imo people through our superlative performance in the last five years.

“The party has been fully entrenched here because the people can relate to our developmental initiatives.

“APC government has brought the State back on track, and moving forward is the only assurance.”