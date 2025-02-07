APC Councillorship Aspirant, Four Others Killed As Benue Herders-Community Clash Escalates

An All Progressives Congress (APC) councillorship aspirant, Amedu Agaba, and four others were killed on Wednesday night as violence escalated between armed herdsmen and locals in Okpomaju village, Okete Ward, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The deadly attack also left several persons injured, while at least 10 others have been declared missing as panic spreads across the community.

The latest violence followed an earlier attack in the same community at the beginning of the week when suspected herdsmen allegedly mistook local hunters for enemies, leading to the killing of three residents.

In response, the Och’Otukpo Odu, Chief John Eimonye, summoned Fulani leaders and Okpomaju community heads to a peace meeting to prevent further bloodshed.

However, despite initial agreements to embrace peace, the crisis escalated on Wednesday night when armed herdsmen reportedly stormed the community, firing indiscriminately.

According to a source who spoke with Vanguard, the renewed hostilities have forced residents of Okpomaju and nearby communities—including Odudaje, Amla, Emichi, Otukpo-Icho, and Otada (home to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo)—to flee their homes for safety.

The source said, “The attack was unprovoked as the hunters were at home at Okpomaju when the armed herders, numbering about 12, stormed the village with sophisticated guns, shooting indiscriminately.

“In the process, they killed one Peter, popularly known as JPG and Moses, while others ran in different directions into the nearby bushes with gunshots.

“Also killed in the attack was a staunch APC member and Councillorship aspirant in the last October local government election, Mr. Amedu Agaba.

“So far, we have recovered some bodies of those who ran to the bush, making a total of five. The fifth was recovered near the Odudaje stream. And the search for more bodies is on.

“As I speak with you, we are at the graveside, burying one of the victims and also awaiting the other bodies from the mortuary.”

The Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the development and said the police and military had deployed personnel to the community to forestall further escalation of the crisis.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Samuel Ode, who hails from Otukpo, led a delegation to the area on Thursday to assess the situation and prevail on the parties to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.