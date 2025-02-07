2027 Elections: Opposition, APC Defectors Intensify Talks To Form Mega Coalition

With the 2027 general elections fast approaching, opposition parties and disgruntled members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are intensifying behind-the-scenes discussions to form a mega coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Sources told Punch that the discussions, which involve key political figures from both the North and South, include elements from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), civil society groups, and APC defectors.

While details of the emerging coalition remain closely guarded to prevent disruption, insiders suggest that widespread discontent with Tinubu’s administration, especially in the North has fueled the urgency for a formidable opposition front.

Among those confirming these developments are:

– Olawale Okunniyi, Director General of the National Consultative Front

– Ralph Okey-Nwosu, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

– Usman Bugaje, a prominent Northern political figure and former presidential aide

Okunniyi disclosed that the opposition coalition is expected to take shape by June or July 2025, following a national summit in May.

“This summit will bring together key stakeholders to shape a formidable, ultra-mega opposition movement. Expect something concrete by July,” he said.

He also hinted that major political figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are actively consulting on their roles within the coalition.

“We could adopt an existing party—it might even be the PDP. However, rebranding and restructuring the party leadership would be essential,” he added.

‘Nigerians Are Suffering, APC is Weak’ – Okey-Nwosu

ADC Chairman, Okey-Nwosu confirmed that discussions are ongoing but stressed that caution is necessary due to alleged efforts by the APC to destabilize opposition parties.

“The opposition is mobilizing because this government is weak. Nigerians are hungry, suffering, and disillusioned. A citizens’ movement will emerge to reclaim the country in 2027,” he said.

He accused the APC of using state resources to suppress opposition voices, alleging that some opposition leaders are being threatened or enticed with financial offers.

“We know the APC is trying to dismantle existing parties. That’s why coalition talks are kept secret. The ruling party is more focused on retaining power than good governance,” he added.

Northern Stakeholders Push For Alternative

In the North, dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s policies is fueling calls for an alternative. Prominent Northern leader, Usman Bugaje stated that many political figures in the region are considering aligning with the emerging coalition.

“The North is deeply unhappy with the current administration. A viable alternative will emerge before the 2027 elections, either gradually or in a significant way,” he told Punch

Many Northern elites reportedly believe that Tinubu’s economic policies have negatively impacted their region and are looking for a political realignment.