2027 Election: ‘Get Ready For More Jabs’ – Shettima Tells Atiku

Vice President Kashim Shettima has humorously cautioned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to anticipate further verbal exchanges as the 2027 general elections draw near.

Naija News reports that the second citizen of Nigeria made this statement during a symposium in Abuja.

He was honouring various dignitaries, including Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the 60th birthday celebration of the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

In a lighthearted manner, Shettima described himself as an “adjunct provocateur” who aimed “hot shots” at Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

However, he acknowledged that Atiku, as a respected elder statesman, had received the criticisms gracefully.

Notably, Shettima shared that he affectionately refers to Atiku as “Baba” (which means “father” in Hausa) in their private discussions.

Despite this endearing term, Shettima playfully suggested that Atiku should brace himself for more verbal jabs in the future.

The audience found this exchange entertaining, with Atiku himself displaying a smile.

In addition, Shettima, during his address, called on all leaders to come together, regardless of their political affiliations.

He emphasized that African leaders should adopt homegrown development strategies instead of relying on foreign initiatives.

“The tragedy of our time is that African leaders do not only confine themselves to foreign blueprints but have also refused to emancipate themselves from client-state mentalities and governance by hashtag activism.

“Whatever our differences across the continent, one fact that can’t be eroded by our infighting is that we are in the age of machines.

“And we can’t fight our development dilemma with spears and arrows while the rest of the world is fighting the same battle with missiles and tanks. The world is not waiting for Africa to catch up,” Shettima stated.