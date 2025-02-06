Wilfred Ndidi Available For Man United Clash, Neymar Unhappy With Jorge Jesus

Nigerian football star, Wilfred Ndidi is poised to make his return to competitive action as he is in contention to face Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend, as confirmed by Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The match will see the Foxes visit Old Trafford for a fourth-round tie on Friday night, February 7.

Wilfred Ndidi has been on the sidelines since sustaining a muscle injury during Leicester City’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last December. His absence has been felt in the midfield, but after several weeks of rehabilitation, he has resumed training and is now considered fit for selection.

“Wilf is fine,” van Nistelrooy stated during a press conference, as quoted on the club’s official website. “He had a great week of training, both last week and this week. I can confirm he’ll be part of the squad tomorrow.”

In other football news, Brazilian forward Neymar has expressed his frustration towards his former coach at Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, Jorge Jesus, particularly after making his long-awaited return to the pitch with Santos on Wednesday. Jesus had cast doubt on Neymar’s readiness to play, which did not sit well with the star player.

Neymar came off the bench in the second half of Santos’ 1-1 draw against Botafogo in the Sao Paulo state championship. Despite not being fully fit after a prolonged injury layoff, Neymar showed glimpses of his talent and skill during the match.

Following the game, a visibly upset Neymar addressed the media, voicing his displeasure with Jesus’ comments regarding his fitness levels. “I’m ready to play. Of course, I won’t be able to play 90 minutes, as I’ve been out for a long time due to injury. I need matches to regain my form,” he said. “I was extremely upset with Jorge Jesus’ remarks when he implied that I couldn’t perform like the rest of the team.”