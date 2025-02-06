Wike’s Ally Speaks On Plans To Dump PDP For APC

Former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, has dismissed speculations that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News gathered that the rumors suggested that Aduda, who represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 8th and 9th Senate, was preparing to join APC and take control of the party structure in the FCT.

Addressing the FCT PDP state executives during a meeting, Aduda denied the reports, emphasizing that he has never considered leaving the PDP for the APC.

“I have been inundated with phone calls for the past four days that I am leaving PDP to APC and taking over the structure, which is not true.

“How can a landlord leave his house to become a tenant in another person’s house? It is ridiculous.

“So, I want to state categorically before the state PDP executives in FCT that I’m going nowhere; I will remain in PDP,” Aduda declared.

Aduda, an ally to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the PDP, stating that the party remains a viable opposition force in the FCT and across Nigeria.

He assured party members that PDP would field candidates for the upcoming February 21, 2026, chairmanship election and other contests in 2027.

In response, FCT PDP Chairman, Ismaila Mohammed Yenche, commended Aduda for his loyalty and dedication to keeping the party strong in the FCT.

He urged party members and supporters to disregard the defection rumors and focus on preparations for the 2026 area council elections.