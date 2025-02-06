Wike Approves Construction Of Three Police Stations In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the allocation of ₦3.6 billion to establish three police divisional headquarters and accompanying staff quarters in the Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali Area Councils.

Naija News reports that the Director of the Security Services Department at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adamu Gwary, made this known in Abuja on Thursday during a press briefing regarding the outcomes of the first FCT Executive Committee meeting of 2025.

Gwary indicated that this initiative is intended to strengthen the security infrastructure throughout the FCT.

He noted that in September 2024, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had highlighted the importance of enhancing security accessibility for residents, especially in satellite towns and rural areas.

The minister also instructed the development of essential infrastructure, which includes the construction of two police divisional headquarters in each of the six area councils.

Gwary further elaborated that nine divisional headquarters have already received approval and are nearing completion.

“At that time, nine were approved, and today, three more have been presented and approved, making it two divisional headquarters in each of the six area councils.

“This aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, ensuring effective, efficient, and adequate security for FCT residents.

“This support also fulfils the FCT minister’s promise to improve security in the city, satellite towns, and area councils, following his visit to the six area councils in 2024,” he said.

Gwary confirmed that security assistance would persist and highlighted the substantial advancements made by the Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in addressing crime within the territory.

He indicated that the indicators of insecurity in the region were on a downward trend and reiterated the FCTA’s dedication to further diminishing criminal activities.

He called upon security agencies to enhance their efforts to ensure that the minister’s support yields the intended results.

Previously, the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Mr. Chidi Amadi, mentioned that the FCT Executive Committee meeting marked the first of 2025 and the twelfth under the leadership of Wike.

Amadi elaborated that twelve memos were submitted during the meeting, with some being deferred, others withdrawn, and several updated for future consideration.

He also noted that the committee approved six memos aimed at delivering essential infrastructure within the FCT.