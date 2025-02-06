Why Will Govt Do This To My Property? – Portable Cries Out

The Ogun State government has sealed the uncompleted building and hotel of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, located in Sango-Ota over illegal development.

Naija News reports that Portable made this known in a post via his Instagram page a Thursday.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner also shared the notice of contravention which showed that the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority sealed the properties.

The singer alleged that during the sealing of the properties, about 20 of his customers and artists were taken into detention.

He also claimed that the alcoholic beverages at his bar, phones, cars and bikes were confiscated during the operation.

He wrote: “I believe in Eledumare. Nobody can fool me, Omo Olohun. They packed everybody, took more than 20 people, both artists and customers, and they packed cars, bikes, including people’s phones and jobs.

“All the people that came for help, they packed them and sealed my new uncompleted building and hotel. Why? In my hometown, and we didn’t fight back, they packed all the drinks we were selling at Odowgu Bar and Food. Why? Government should please look into this.

“I am using this place to book events and shows, not only for drinks. I am promoting people and helping people here. The government should ask, I put light everywhere, and before the government came for road repairs, I called them to help us.

“Why will they do this at my property, which I am using to feed my family? They later came and attacked me where I was, but God is greater than them.”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority has yet to respond to the allegations.