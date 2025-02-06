We Are Not Concerned, El-Rufai Can’t Win A Senate Seat On His Own – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, says former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, doesn’t have the political acumen to survive on his own.

He made the submission on Thursday while stressing why President Tinubu can’t be bothered about the public outbursts coming from the former Governor.

According to Bwala, El-Rufai only thrives when he has other revolutionary figures around him, but lacks the wherewithal to survive on his own politically.

According to the presidential aide, El-Rufai might not even win a senate seat on his own.

Speaking during an interview with TVC, Bwala submitted that, “Let me tell you something about my elder brother, el-Rufai, and whether we should be concerned.

“There’s a dynamic around him. El-Rufai needs a solid revolutionary figure to thrive. On his own, El-Rufa’i might not even secure a Senate seat.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has stated that no rift exists between him and his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking during an appearance on TVC news programme on Monday, the governor claimed that he and El-Rufai share a cordial relationship.

He asserted that the affairs of Kaduna State are more important than his relationship with El-Rufai.