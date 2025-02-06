‘We Are Appealing To President To Release Nnamdi Kanu’ – Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise his prerogative of mercy and order the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Kalu made the plea on Wednesday while addressing journalists after the inaugural meeting of the House of Representatives Committee on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Deputy Speaker argued that the legal approach to Kanu’s case should be reconsidered in favor of a political resolution, adding that Kanu’s release would enhance security in the South-East and spur economic growth in the region.

“We are appealing to Mr. President to temper justice with mercy and release Nnamdi Kanu to the South-East people,” Kalu stated.

He argued that insecurity in the region would be drastically reduced once Kanu is freed, as criminal elements using his detention as a pretext for violence would be stripped of their justification.

“Those who are using him as an excuse to perpetrate criminal activities will have no reason to remain on the streets. Then, the police and security agencies will be able to isolate and apprehend those truly responsible for the insecurity in our region,” he added.

Kalu applauded President Tinubu’s efforts in promoting peace and development in the South-East, citing his assent to the South-East Development Commission Bill, which had previously failed in multiple legislative assemblies.

“Only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to put his feet down and say that the South-East remains a vital part of Nigeria. The bill had failed in previous assemblies, but when it got to him, he assented to it. We are grateful,” he said.

Leveraging SEDC For Regional Growth

Naija News reports that Kalu emphasized that the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) would play a critical role in addressing key economic challenges in the region, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and technology.

He proposed the creation of an “Eastern Valley”—a technology and innovation hub similar to Silicon Valley—to harness the talents of young innovators in the region.

“These are areas we are looking at, with a lot of technology-driven development in place. We are thankful to Mr. President for doing this for the South-East. However, you cannot have development in the midst of insecurity,” he stressed.

Reiterating his call, Kalu maintained that releasing Nnamdi Kanu would not only quell rising tensions but also provide a solid foundation for economic progress in the South-East.

He added, “All we are saying is, use a political approach instead of a legal one. We are not coercing Mr. President; we are only appealing to him. Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will bring more security to our people and allow the development efforts of the South-East Development Commission to flourish.”