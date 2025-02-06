Veteran Nigerian Broadcaster Is Dead

The first Ekiti State Indigenous broadcaster, Christianah Ademulegun, popularly known as ‘Eye Opitan’, is dead.

Naija News learnt that ‘Eye Opitan’, versed in the history of Ekiti towns and their ‘oriki’, passed away at 74.

A statement by one of her children, Femi Ademulegun, said the veteran broadcaster died after a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday.

Christianah Ademulegun retired from the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State and consulted for a few private stations in the state.

She is survived by children and grandchildren.

In other news, Nollywood actor Columbus Irisoanga, popularly known as ‘Igbudu’, has passed away, sending shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that the death was announced by veteran actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo, in an emotional post on Instagram.

Dokubo described Irisoanga’s passing as a huge loss to the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Nollywood industry.

The death of Columbus Irisoanga comes just days after another Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, also passed away at the age of 35.

Veteran actor Emeka Okoye confirmed Ugwu’s passing on his Instagram page on Wednesday, expressing deep sorrow over her untimely demise.