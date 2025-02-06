Ude-Okoye Is PDP National Secretary, BoT Is Right – Bode George

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the party’s Board of Trustees(BoT), Chief Bode George, has commended the BoT for declaring their support for Sunday Ude-Okoye.

Naija News reported that Adolphus Wabara-led BoT on Wednesday, after the organ’s meeting in Abuja, advised that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to swear Ude-Okoye in as the party’s national secretary.

Wabara-led BoT based their decision on an Appeal Court ruling in Enugu that recognized Ude-Okoye over Samuel Anyanwu.

Though Senator Anyanwu dismissed the stand of the party’s BoT citing his appeal to the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Speaking with the TVC on Wednesday, the former Military Governor of Ondo State, Chief George, explained that BoT’s decision was in line with PDP’s Constitution.

“We’ve been vacillating. We’ve been trying to allow the party to look like a decimated organ. But today, I was happy that the chairman and all those who were present, the permanent members and the temporary members of the Board of Trustees, exercised the right, the actual responsibility, as defined in the party constitution, what the beauty is all about.

“Now, they have examined the legal reports and they came to a conclusion that the Court of Appeal gave the young man (Sunday Ude-Okoye) the authority to be acting secretary of the party,” he said.