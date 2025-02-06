‘Tinubu Snubs GAC Meeting For Failing To Reinstate Obasa As Speaker, Orders Immediate Compliance’

The lingering political crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as President Bola Tinubu reportedly snubbed members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) for failing to execute his directive to reinstate impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

According to sources familiar with the development who spoke with Peoples Gazette, the GAC delegation, which had travelled to Abuja to brief Tinubu on the deadlock surrounding Obasa’s reinstatement, was left hanging for hours before being told that the president had no business with them.

“The president called off the meeting after learning that the council members failed to reach a conclusion on his order that the Lagos Assembly lawmakers should reinstate Obasa.

“He told them to go back and carry out his order without delay,” a source revealed.

GAC’s Attempt To Offer A Political Bargain Fails

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), a political body with no constitutional backing, had attempted to bypass Tinubu’s directive by proposing an alternative resolution.

During a Monday meeting in Lagos, the council reportedly suggested offering Obasa a senatorial ticket for the 2027 election in exchange for him stepping aside as Speaker.

The council also proposed the removal of Obasa’s replacement, Mojisola Meranda, and the appointment of a neutral candidate as a compromise.

However, sources say Tinubu rejected the proposal outright, insisting that his decision was final.

Following their meeting in Lagos, Naija News reported that some GAC members travelled to Abuja on Tuesday to formally present their alternative proposal to Tinubu.

But rather than receiving an audience, they were made to wait for hours before being dismissed and sent back to Lagos.

“The members of the council who had come from Lagos stood for hours before they were informed that Mr. Tinubu said he had no business with them since they were not there to carry out his order.

“They were ordered to go back to Lagos and immediately reinstate Obasa as Speaker because the president’s decision is final,” another source revealed.

Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, by 32 out of 40 lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly, over allegations of financial misappropriation, misconduct, and high-handedness.