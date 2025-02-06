Tinubu Means Well For Nigerians, But It Is Not Enough – Fayemi

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has stated that President Bola Tinubu desire to give Nigeria the best is not enough in leadership.

He asserted that there must be a framework in place to bring about the change Nigerians are earnestly awaiting.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain shared his reservation on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

The ex-governor, who described the president as his elder brother, said that intentionality is critical to the success of the Nigeria project.

“He (Tinubu) is well-meaning but well-meaning is not enough in leadership; intentionality is critical to success,” he said.

Fayemi said those in power know the truth but do not act the truth “because sometimes there are many mediating factors”.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done many good things, we all must acknowledge that. He’s been bold to take on some of the most difficult decisions that previous leaders have been reluctant to take on.

“The fallout of those decisions has caused us huge cost of living crisis. Fuel subsidy removal, convergence of FX window.

“Whether you talk about student loan or other efforts at resisting insurgency, taming insecurity, tax policy reform, increase revenue into the federal coffers, some elements are there but need to come together.

“This is where effective policy framework go side by side with leadership acumen to get a change of narrative to the story. Maybe that’s the area where we need to do lots more.”