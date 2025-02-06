Tinubu Knows Nigerians Will Vote Him In 2027 – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said the President has comfort that Nigerians will vote for him in 2027.

Naija News reports that Bwala stated this on Thursday in an interview with TVC.

He stressed that Nigerians already knew the President was tackling all challenges and addressing their concerns.

“Our comfort and stability and relaxation is anchored on those people who will vote. You know, it is no media that will vote, neither is the opposition. Although they will cast their vote, but those who determine who stays in power or who wins power are the Nigerian people.

“What they are concerned about are the deliverables, the food on the table, right? Education, infrastructure, the future of Nigeria, the future of their children. Whenever they go to bed, whenever they have their dinner, before going to bed, that’s their concern. When they put the kids to sleep and they go to bed before they finally, you know, shut down, they reflect on the future of their children.

“All of these concerns are practically being seen in the reform that the President is doing, so that you and you will not have to worry about the future of your child. If your child is given to education, there will be access. It doesn’t have to be the child of a rich,” he said.

The former spokesman to Atiku Abubakar‘s presidential campaign council explained that if not for President Tinubu, he would not have risen to the position he occupied currently having come from a minority group in the North.

“Take, for example, this is me sitting. I’m a special advisor to the President. Tell me which regime that would have provided me a minority from the North, that opportunity,” he stated.

Bwala added that only the opposition political parties have kept blind eyes the the gains being made across the sectors of education and economy.

According to him, the opposition decided to amplify the hardship in the country ignoring the interventions.

“That’s the rhetoric of the opposition. How long will it take? How long will it take? They are so blinded that it has started, they don’t know. It’s like a rupture. You have echoed the sentiment of Nigerians, not you. But I’m saying that those who weaponize that catchphrase are the opposition. Do you know why I said that? The NELFUND, is it affecting members of APC? Do you know how many hundreds of thousands of students that have been affected?

“How do you look at that and say, when is it going to matter? It has already started materializing. Look at agriculture, for example. And look at the revolutionary changes in different parts of Nigeria.

“When you go to the farm and you plant a seed, do you have a seed the next morning? You don’t have a seed the next morning. But I can guarantee you one thing. When you come back the next day, you will see that there is a progressive growth. You come back one week later, you see there is a spread. You cannot say that this progressive growth, before it comes to maturation, where you have it, they are not relevant. They are most relevant in determining the progress of agricultural farming.

“In 2027, it is the people that matter not the noisemakers,” he added.