‘Tinubu Is Busy, Price Of Rice And Other Foods Items Are Coming Down’ – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has submitted that the policies and programmes of the current administration are yielding positive results.

Bwala urged Nigerians to ignore the naysayers and believe in the process introduced by President Tinubu, which focuses on the agenda of rebuilding Nigeria.

Naija News reports the presidential media aide gave the submission on Thursday via his account on the X platform, where he gave a recap of what he said in a TV interview earlier in the day.

He listed some of the policies that have started yielding positive results to include the student loan initiative, which ensures access to tertiary education; conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is a cheaper fuel alternative; food security strategies; and investment in major infrastructural projects such as roads and railway.

Bwala insisted that President Tinubu is busy working for the citizens and the county is on the right path of economic recovery.

“In my interview with @tvcnewsng, I provided insights into the transformative programs under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Sharply coming to mind is the novel student loan initiative which continues to achieve remarkable milestones, with some universities already receiving third-batch approvals for their students. This novel initiative has seen over 600,000 Nigerian students benefit under 16 months of introduction. This, definitely underscores Mr. President’s commitment to expanding access to education thus ensuring that the sons and daughters of nobody becomes somebody in life.

“Furthermore, Nigerians, in their numbers, are storming conversion centres nationwide to convert their vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a safer and more cost-effective alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), reflecting the administration’s push for energy alternatives.

“The administration’s food security strategies are yielding positive outcomes, with food prices gradually coming down and stabilizing. The price of Rice and some other staple food items are evidently coming down.

“Infrastructure development remains a top priority, with significant allocations in this year’s budget to drive transformative projects across the country. From Lagos-Calabar coastal road, to Alau Dam in Borno, to Abuja-Kaduna highway, and rail projects, the President is highly committed to bridge our infrastructure deficit.

“Despite distractions from naysayers, the administration remains focused on its rebuilding agenda. Economists affirm that the country is on the right path, with key economic fundamentals working in its favour.

“President Tinubu is busy,” he wrote.