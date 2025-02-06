Tinubu Appoints Chioma Awuzie As Rector Of Federal Polytechnic, Oko

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chioma Awuzie as the substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, effective February 5, 2025, for a five-year term.

Naija News reports that the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Chijioke Ibezimako, confirmed the appointment in Awka on Thursday, stating that the decision followed the recommendation of the Governing Council, led by Senator Dr Barnabas Gemade.

Awuzie’s Impressive Academic And Leadership Track Record

Chioma Awuzie is a globally recognized scholar with an extensive portfolio of research and publications in the field of science and technology.

She holds a Doctorate Degree in Physical and Materials Chemistry and is a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology at Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Before her appointment as Rector, Awuzie served as Director in charge of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Projects in the Polytechnic. She has also held several key leadership positions, including:

– Head of the Department of Renewable Energy Research and Development

– Director of the Petroleum, Coal, and Renewable Energy Research Unit

– Director of International Higher Education Academic Organisations

– Coordinator, Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET)

Awuzie played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Technology curriculum for Polytechnics under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The curriculum, which is currently in use nationwide, aims to enhance technical skills and promote sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria.