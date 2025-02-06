“The Challenge That Led To G5 Is Still Alive” – Ologbondiyan Predicts Fresh PDP Crisis

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has warned that the party may face a fresh crisis in the nearest future over the position of its National Chairman.

According to Ologbondiyan, the PDP must zone its national chairmanship position to the North Central region if it wants to avoid the looming crisis ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on Channels TV, he recalled the crisis which befell the party over the outcome of its presidential primaries for the 2023 election in which Atiku Abubakar was declared the winner.

The development led to some party chieftains led by Nyesom Wike to work against the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Ologbondiyan warned that if the circumstances surrounding the PDP national chairmanship position are not carefully managed, then the party would be in for another round of crisis.

Naija News reports the observation comes at a time the PDP is divided over its National Secretary position as Sunday Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu, who are both laying claim to the position are locked in a legal battle.

In the words of Ologbondiyan, “We saw it coming, and anybody in the Peoples Democratic Party who is interested in the party’s life cannot claim not to know that this would happen.

“Having said that, I still insist — and I believe I speak for the majority of North Central — that even if it’s going to be for a day, the North Central must be allowed to take over the office of the substantive national chairman, which was vacated by Senator Iyorchia Ayu through which Ambassador Ilyasu Damagum assumed office in acting capacity, which means it’s not substantive.

“So, whether the life of the present executive would end in December or before then, the North Central should be given the opportunity. Otherwise, the challenge that led to G5 is still alive. It may not function in the same way, but it would be on record that the party at a point was unjust to the people of North Central.”