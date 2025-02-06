Technology Giant, IBM Exits Nigeria, Ghana

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, a leading American multinational technology company, has announced its decision to withdraw from Nigeria, Ghana, and several other key African markets.

According to TechCabal, IBM disclosed that it will be transferring its regional operations to MIBB, a subsidiary of Midis Group, a global IT and telecommunications conglomerate.

This transition is part of IBM’s new operating model in select African countries, which will take effect on April 1, 2025.

IBM’s New Partnership with MIBB

IBM opted not to respond to TheCable’s inquiries regarding the details of the exit and the transfer of operations to MIBB.

Under the revised structure, MIBB will take over IBM’s operations, customer support, and local relationships across 36 African countries. The subsidiary will also be responsible for the marketing and sale of IBM products and services across these regions.

In a statement, IBM emphasized that the move aims to enhance business continuity and innovation in Africa.

“MIBB will market and sell IBM products and services in 36 African countries, thereby giving MIBB’s sales network direct access to IBM products, services, and support, further boosting innovation and growth in the region,” the company stated.

IBM’s Legacy in Africa

For decades, IBM has played a pivotal role in Africa’s technology ecosystem, providing critical IT infrastructure for banking, telecommunications, oil and gas, and government services.

However, the company’s decision to exit several African markets aligns with a broader trend of multinational corporations reassessing their presence in the region.

Recent Corporate Exits from Nigeria

IBM’s exit follows similar moves by other global companies:

Holcim, a Swiss building materials company, announced last month that it would be exiting Nigeria by selling an 83% stake in Lafarge to a Chinese firm.

Pick n Pay, a South African grocery retailer, revealed in October 2024 that it would be leaving Nigeria by selling its 51% stake in a joint venture.