Shehu Dikko Urges NFF To Ensure Super Eagles Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to focus on ensuring that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

As it stands, the Super Eagles are currently in fifth place in their qualifying campaign, having accumulated three points from four matches, which puts them four points behind group leaders Rwanda with six games remaining.

During the visit of the NFF president Ibrahim Gusau to the NSC Secretariat on Wednesday, February 5, to discuss the preparations for the crucial World Cup qualifiers scheduled for March, Dikko stressed how important it is for the Super Eagles to qualify for the prestigious football festival.

“NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau was at the NSC Secretariat today to brief the National Sports Commission Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko on preparations for the crucial World Cup qualifiers billed for March. Discussions highlighted the need to ensure that the Super Eagles secure the group’s solitary ticket,” the NSC wrote on their official X account.

The Super Eagles, now under the leadership of their new coach, Eric Chelle, are gearing up for vital matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March. Winning these games is essential for the team’s chances of advancing to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Chelle, who has made qualifying for the World Cup his top priority, explained the need to concentrate on these qualifiers before shifting focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations later in the year. He emphasized, “Our immediate goal is to secure victories in March, which will set us up better for the subsequent challenges.”

He is keen on fostering a strong performance from his players as they prepare for these critical fixtures, noting the competitive nature of the upcoming games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Under Dikko’s leadership, the NSC is also making strides in enhancing the sports sector, reflected in a substantial increase in budget allocation—from ₦29 billion in 2024 to over ₦94 billion in 2025, marking a 227 percent rise. This move aims to reinvigorate Nigerian sports and support the ambitions of the national teams.