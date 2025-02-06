Security Operatives Arrest 100 Illegal Miners In Jos

No fewer than one hundred illegal miners were arrested recently by security operatives in Jos, Plateau State.

The Permanent Secretary of the Plateau Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Mineral Development, Yabilsu Dogo, announced the development during a conversation with journalists in Jos on Thursday.

Dogo emphasized that the ministry is working in partnership with law enforcement to combat these unlawful activities.

According to Dogo, illegal mining poses significant risks to both human communities and the environment in Plateau.

He highlighted that one of the most pressing immediate threats from illegal mining is land degradation, as these miners excavate recklessly, resulting in deep pits and tunnels that compromise the integrity of the soil.

“You know that overtime this would lead to increased incidents of land subsidence and sinkholes, making the ground unstable for buildings, roads, and other infrastructure.

“We had a building collapse in Jos last year, illegal mining compromises the integrity of buildings, making them susceptible to collapse, especially during heavy rains or seismic activity,” he said.

Dogo indicated that, frequently, illegal miners were found buried in the excavated holes, with many having perished during these activities.

The permanent secretary noted that the government was losing significant revenue as a result of unregulated mineral extraction, which deprived the state of essential funds for development initiatives.

Nevertheless, he stated that to address these challenges, the Plateau government had enhanced enforcement measures aimed at fostering sustainable mining practices.

Dogo also mentioned that initiatives were being developed to raise awareness regarding the hazards associated with illegal mining, as well as to offer alternative livelihood opportunities for those engaged in such activities.