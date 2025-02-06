President Fires Finance Minister, Appoints Judge To The Role

Tunisia’s President, Kais Saied, has sacked his Finance Minister, Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia.

Naija News learnt that the presidency announced in a statement via its Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The presidency said a judge, Michket Slama Khaldi, has been appointed to take on the country’s finance portfolio.

The new finance minister had headed a national commission tasked with recovering embezzled public funds.

Tunisia has, over the past two years, suffered sporadic shortages of basic items such as milk, sugar and flour.

Recently, there has also been a scarcity of domestic gas cylinders, which are widely used for cooking and heating.

In other news, United States President, Donald Trump is reportedly making plans to sign an executive order that will prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

This action represents his latest initiative aimed at transgender individuals since resuming his presidency.

The decision fulfils a commitment made by Trump, a Republican, before his second term, which is characterized by a far-right agenda.

According to the White House’s daily briefing, Trump will formally enact the “No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order” during a ceremony scheduled for 3:00 PM (2000 GMT).

Throughout his election campaign, Trump consistently emphasized the issue of transgender athletes, specifically criticizing Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris for her advocacy of transgender rights.