Portable Escapes As Police Arraign Nine Proteges For Assaulting Govt Officials With Gun, Cutlass

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday arraigned nine proteges of controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Naija News learnt that Portable, who is also involved in the assault, is reportedly on the run.

The nine suspects are Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Samuel Adeleke, 28; Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Fatimo Muhammed,26.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge of bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and intending to kill the town planning officers.

However, they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Police Prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Wednesday night at Oke-Osa in Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ogun.

Ekong said the defendants and Portable assaulted the three town planning officers while performing their lawful duties at Odogwu Bar, owned by the singer.

He thereafter noted that the offences committed contravene sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d), 320 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun 2006

Delivering a ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.M Somefun, granted the defendants ₦5 million bail each with sureties who are licensed bondsmen registered with the Ogun state government.

She thereafter, adjourned the the case until 17 March for a hearing.