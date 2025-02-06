Photos: Tinubu The Best Thing To Happen To Nigerians, Says Lagos Assembly

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday listed some achievements of the Bola Tinubu-led administration describing the President as a blessing to Nigeria.

Speaking during plenary, the lawmakers took time to eulogise the President saying he came into office at a time when Nigerians were at a crossroads over the country’s socio-economic status before the 2023 elections.

Raising the motion, Hon. Tobun Abiodun (Epe I) told his colleagues that the policies initiated by Tinubu had begun to yield positive results in less than two years of his being in office.

Tobun noted that the country’s GDP had been boosted following Tinubu’s economic expertise. According to him, this is further reflecting in the current continuous strength of the Naira.

“Currently, the policies are yielding positive results and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased. The value of naira is gradually gaining strength.

“There is no more fuel scarcity anymore in the country. We need to encourage the federal government to continue on the good pedestrian it started two years ago,” Hon. Tobun said.

In his contribution, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Adewale Temitope (Ifako-Ijaiye I) said the President’s steps had shown that he was prepared before he took the baton of leadership.

Temitope said the Federal Government under Tinubu continues to meet the yearnings of Nigerians citing the refineries that are in operation and that have led to drops in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He re-echoed the efforts and sacrifices made by Tinubu, who he described as a true democrat, for the continued successes and strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) both in the state and the nation.

He said the House remains committed to the ideals of the party, its leadership and the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), a team of elders that continue to guide the party in Lagos.

On his part, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Etim Osa II) praised the President for his fight against insecurity and his reducing inflation.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Aro Moshood (Ikorodu II), commended the President for the upward review of the country’s minimum wage, his investment drive that has seen the country securing over $40 million and for assuaging the effects of the removal of subsidy.

Speaker Mojisola Meranda expressed optimism that the President would meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

“I know President Tinubu will take us to the Promised Land. When he started, it was rough but it is becoming obvious the policies are yielding results.

“This is a positive result happening within the short time Tinubu came into power. Tinubu’s investment in the security architecture is also yielding results as we have insecurity reducing,” she said.

She directed the acting Clerk of the House, Abubakar Taiwo Ottun, to send a commendation letter to the President acknowledging the positive impact of his policies and programmes.

See photos from the plenary: