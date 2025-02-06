PDP Crisis: I Pity Samuel Anyanwu – Mark Jacobs

Former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mark Jacobs, has condemned Samuel Anyanwu’s reaction to the decision of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Naija News reported that the BoT led by Adolphus Wabara, on Wednesday after the organ’s meeting in Abuja advised the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately swear on Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s Nationa Secretary.

In response, Senator Anyanwu said BoT’s decision cannot be taken seriously. He added that he could not be removed since he had already appealed to the Supreme Court.

In an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, Jacobs said Anyanwu was being misled because he lacked knowledge of the law.

“I pity him (Samuel Anyanwu) because, again, he’s not a lawyer, and he’s picking something that is not founded on law. I have said it, and it is established by several decisions of the Supreme Court, that the mere fact that you have fired an appeal does not operate as a stay, particularly in declaratory judgments. When it is a declaratory judgment where you are contesting either a chieftaincy or an election position and so on, that cannot operate as a stay. And his lawyers will tell him, if they have not told him, they are not fair to him,” he said.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Kaduna State commended the Wabara-led BoT for taking decisive stand against impunity destroying the party.

“Let me say from the onset that what we are seeing today is the BOT siding with common sense, siding with decency, and siding with the rule of law. The situation where any officer of the party or member of the party will become so arrogant, so powerful, that he will even call the governor, he will tell governors of the party that their forum is not an organ recognized by the party. Anybody, any individual that starts talking like that is a clear example of impunity,” he stated.