PDP Crisis Deepens As Anyanwu, Others Rejects BoT’s Support For Ude-Okoye

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Wednesday as Samuel Anyanwu rejected the Board of Trustees’ (BoT) endorsement of Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

Anyanwu, in an interview with Punch, dismissed the BoT’s decision, arguing that most of its members’ tenures had expired since October 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chairman of the BoT and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, announced that after reviewing the report submitted by Tanimu Turaki’s committee, the trustees officially recognized Ude-Okoye as the legitimate National Secretary.

According to Wabara, the decision aligns with the December 20, 2024, Appeal Court ruling, which upheld Ude-Okoye’s appointment.

“The Board of Trustees asserts its position as a prominent organ of the PDP as enshrined under Section 13 (1) (r) of the party’s constitution,” Wabara stated.

He added that the BoT had the authority under Section 32 (5) (a) to ensure the highest standards of morality in party affairs and call erring officials to order.

PDP’s Internal Crisis Worsens

Naija News understands that the PDP’s leadership battle has been ongoing since 2023, when the South-East PDP leadership nominated Ude-Okoye to replace Anyanwu after the latter became the party’s governorship candidate for the Imo State election.

Despite the Appeal Court ruling in favour of Ude-Okoye, Anyanwu has refused to step down, citing a temporary stay of execution granted by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Tensions escalated further on January 28, when Anyanwu’s supporters forcibly removed Ude-Okoye from a BoT meeting, prompting security operatives to intervene.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, has since endorsed Ude-Okoye, urging the National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the ruling.

Reacting to the BoT’s announcement, Anyanwu dismissed the decision, insisting that he remains the authentic National Secretary.

“The BoT’s position is unfortunate, especially when there is a valid stay of execution on the matter,” he said.

He argued that the BoT lacked the legal authority to dictate party leadership, claiming that 80% of its members’ tenures had expired.

“They don’t have the legal backing to dictate anything for the party. The matter is already before the Supreme Court, and I am still the National Secretary,” he insisted.

He further accused the BoT of complicating an already volatile situation, stating, “You can’t build something on nothing.”

Party Leaders Call For Resolution

Speaking anonymously with Punch, a member of the NWC acknowledged the division within the party, revealing that some members support Ude-Okoye while others want Anyanwu to continue in office.

Additionally, former National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan urged Anyanwu to step down and allow Ude-Okoye to assume office.

Conversely, Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor and other NEC members supported Anyanwu, arguing that his position should be respected until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.

Meanwhile, former National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi suggested that the PDP Governors’ Forum and BoT should hold a dialogue with Anyanwu to settle the dispute.

The source stated, “Most members of the NWC are not happy that this crisis over the National Secretary has degenerated to this level. Most of them want it resolved now.

“The right thing to do is for Anyanwu to step aside and pursue his case in the Supreme Court. The BoT, Governors and other leaders of the party have spoken, so he should, in the interest of peace, step aside and allow the NWC to implement the judgment freely. If he fails to do so, with the judgment and the position of the Governors and BoT, then the crisis will continue to affect the party.”

Ologbondiyan, on his part, urged Anyanwu to step aside if his actions were truly in the best interest of the party.

He stated, “I think Senator Anyanwu should just accept the verdict and wishes of the party leaders unless there is something else in this matter.

“This is in the interest of the party. And the organs of the party are saying that you should go and prosecute the youth matter in the Supreme Court. So, Anyanwu should obey the court and the party leaders. When he wins the matter at the Supreme Court, he should bring it to the party.

“Plotting to remain as National Secretary despite the court judgment and the position of our leaders will set a very wrong precedent, and it will be unfortunate for our party.

“So, the BoT is the conscience of the party, and the Governors’ Forum, as the most influential organ of the party, has spoken. So, Anyanwu should obey.

“If what Anyanwu is fighting for is really in the interest of the party, I don’t think his actions should continue to hurt the party. So, I don’t foresee a situation where this will continue.”

Taking a different stance, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Osadolor stated that Anyanwu should remain the National Secretary until the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.

He stated, “These are old men who are always biased. You see, the BoT should naturally be the conscience of the party and should not be seen taking sides. But that is not so with this Wabara-led BoT.

“They met in a hotel. I don’t know who’s the influencer, who’s the guardian, and issued their proclamations that they know are null and void. At the end of the day, instead of looking at how to best assuage and solve the problems that beset the party, the BoT, led by Senator Wabara, is further compounding the issues.

“And it’s a misnomer. When elders, who should ordinarily play the role of elders, are not playing the role and are not stepping into the arena, what do you expect? It’s unfortunate. Is Wabara not aware that once there is a stay of execution, or once there is a filing of a case at the Supreme Court, it automatically stays the judgment of the lower court?

“An elder should behave like an elder. It is unfortunate when he cannot behave like an elder. This is beyond emotions and party affiliation. It is an issue of legality now. The issue is in the Supreme Court. For the BoT chairman to be discussing the issue is subjudice and is an aberration. He should apologise.

“I may not like Senator Anyanwu, I may hate Senator Anyanwu, but does that change the fact of what the law of the land says? So, Anyanwu should continue in his capacity as secretary of PDP. The law says he can continue because there is a stay already.

“It is the law. We must learn to follow the law. Whether it pleases me or it pleases you, let the law remain sacrosanct. Nobody should be bigger than the law. We should not take sides with the law when it’s favourable or choose to take sides with the law when it’s not favourable.”

Odeyemi, on his part, urged the PDP governors and BoT to invite Anyanwu to a meeting to clarify their position.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary stated that this approach would help resolve the issues and foster lasting peace within the party.

He stated, “May God help PDP. If, in the wisdom of the BoT and Governors’ Forum, it is believed that endorsing Ude-Okoye will help achieve peace in PDP, may God help us.

“I think both the BoT and Governors’ Forum consist of eminent personalities who are very knowledgeable in the constitution of Nigeria and that of the PDP. They must have their reasons for endorsing Ude-Okoye as secretary. If the endorsement of Ude-Okoye will bring peace to PDP, then so be it.

“Anyanwu said he has gone to the Supreme Court. I think the BoT and the Governors’ Forum can do more by calling him and having a meeting with him so that peace can be fully achieved.”