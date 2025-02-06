Nollywood Actress, Olayinka Solomon Suffers Memory Loss After Childbirth

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Olayinka Solomon, popularly known as Ogo Mushin, has opened up about her struggle with postpartum.

Naija News reports that the movie star, who welcomed her fourth child with her US-based husband on January 9, 2025, shared her experience in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Olayinka Solomon questioned other women on what changed after their childbirth.

The thespian revealed she has been struggling with memory loss.

She wrote, “Postpartum mom. What changed after childbirth?

“Mine, I get angry over little things and memory loss. We can gist now, next minute, I don’t remember. I don’t get full. I can eat now, and the next minute I’m hungry.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has responded to Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, after sharing their old chats in a series of posts via his Instastory.

Naija News reports that in the chat, Iyabo requested Naira Marley’s presence at some of her events, including her late mother’s remembrance party.

In another chat, the movie star requested Naira Marley’s assistance in helping her adopted son, who was into music.

However, the singer failed to give any reason for sharing the old chats.

Reacting via her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo clarified that her issue with Naira Marley stems from his failure to intervene in the alleged bullying of his former signee, Mohbad.

The thespian stated that she is also aware of allegations regarding Naira Marley’s involvement in other disturbing incidents regarding Mohbad’s death, which will be addressed in court if necessary.

According to Iyabo Ojo, interacting with celebrities via DM is not new, stressing she had helped Naira Marley and other artists who had contacted her via DM to promote their music.

The movie star added she will not hesitate to speak against injustice, regardless of her past interactions with Naira Marley.