Niger Junta Orders Red Cross To Leave, Closes Offices In Niamey

The ruling military junta in Niger has ordered the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to immediately leave the country, terminating its agreements with the humanitarian organization.

A source confirmed to AFP on Wednesday that some foreign Red Cross staff had already begun departing, and the organization had closed its office in Niamey on Tuesday.

Local media reports indicate that the Nigerien government directed the closure of all ICRC offices and the immediate departure of foreign personnel. However, the junta has not provided any official reason for its decision.

Naija News gathered that the ICRC has been operating in Niger since 1990, focusing in recent years on providing aid to victims of jihadist violence linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The abrupt order to halt operations marks another escalation in Niger’s increasing crackdown on international organizations, as the junta continues its shift toward self-reliance and sovereignty since seizing power in July 2023.

Since the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum, the junta has cooled relations with Western powers, particularly France and the United States, while strengthening ties with Russia and military regimes in Mali and Burkina Faso.

In January 2024, Niger’s Interior Minister, General Mohamed Toumba, stated that the government was implementing strict measures to monitor and supervise NGOs and development organizations, accusing some of aiding terrorist groups.

“Our investigations have indicated that many NGOs are in close association with certain partners that are bringing us war through their support to the terrorists,” Toumba alleged.

The decision to expel the ICRC follows previous bans on French humanitarian NGO Acted and local non-profit APBE in November 2023, with Niger withdrawing their licenses.

Acted, which had been operating in Niger since 2009, provided humanitarian assistance, particularly to displaced persons affected by jihadist violence in the Sahel.

Since taking power, Niger’s military rulers have pursued a policy of expelling foreign forces and diplomats.

The junta expelled French and US soldiers, who were stationed in the country to help combat jihadist insurgencies in the region. Additionally, the French ambassador was ordered to leave, deepening the diplomatic rift between Niger and its former colonial ruler.