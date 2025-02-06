Mystery Surrounds Death Of Ondo Police Inspector, Family Rejects Drowning Claim

The mysterious death of a 50-year-old police inspector, Yusuf Suleiman Blessing, serving in Irele Council Area of Ondo State, has sparked controversy, with family members rejecting claims that he drowned after his charred remains were discovered.

Reports indicate that the officer went missing for over 24 hours before his burned body was later found under suspicious circumstances.

His wife first learned of his disappearance after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) called her to say that her husband had drowned. However, conflicting reports from some of his colleagues suggested a different turn of events.

According to a family source who spoke with Vanguard, police officers later delivered his remains in a sealed coffin, informing relatives that they were transporting his body to his hometown for burial.

The situation took a dramatic twist when the family insisted on seeing the body before burial.

“The police officers who brought the remains refused to open the coffin and, sensing resistance from the family, fled the scene, abandoning both the coffin and their vehicle,” the source revealed.

When the family opened the coffin, they were shocked to find the inspector’s body burned and his skull fractured, a stark contradiction to the initial drowning claim.

Reacting to the incident, the Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that an investigation had begun to uncover the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

“We have commenced an investigation into the matter. The remains of the deceased officer have been deposited in the mortuary, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Odunlami stated.