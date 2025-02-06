My Thinking Is Different From Before Because Of TikTok – Ayra Starr’s Mother

The mother of famous Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has advised Nigerians to encourage their aged mother’s to join social media platform, TikTok.

Aderibigbe, who is known for her trendy TikTok content, stated that the platform helps with the mental health of middle-aged women.

She made the claim in a video message shared via her TikTok page recently.

She said, “I’m so grateful to be on TikTok. I’m so privileged to have you all in my life as part of me. Thanks you for your support.

“If your mum is between 40-60 years old, encourage them to be on TikTok because it helps them mentally.

“I’m on TikTok now and I can testify to it. My thinking now is different from before. Now, I’m creative in my thoughts.

“You guys can see the way I’m looking. So please, encourage your mums, let them come and teach us their experiences in life.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, has made a startling revelation about popular female singers, Tems and Ayra Starr, emphasising that their challenges in the entertainment industry extend beyond music to include spiritual and emotional battles.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvuck, in a recent interview, acknowledged Tems and Ayra Starr’s impressive success despite the numerous hurdles they encountered.

According to him, the female singers often deal with unwanted advances and pressures from producers, managers, and other industry professionals, noting that the challenges can be overwhelming and may hinder their ability to focus on their craft.

The rapper urged women in the creative industry to remain steadfast in their faith and values, stressing that staying grounded would help them navigate the industry’s complexities and focus on their goals.

He said, “Even down to the girls, the girls that are artistes, I was saying one thing one time that Tems and Ayra Star, that what they’ve done has outlived what Burna and Wizkid, they were saying that I was capping, I’m not talking about the music, this P is spiritual.

“Tems has to wear big clothes to go to the studio because everyone wants to fuck her, Ayra Star the same thing. This person is meant to make a hit record and she’s thinking about how she would not make the producer not like her so that he can just focus on what he’s doing as a girl.

“That alone guy is enough for a babe not to blow, I can’t imagine me as a guy entering a studio, and there are five babes there all of them want to knack me, wetin I wan write.”