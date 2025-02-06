Las Palmas Captain Kirian Rodriguez Announces Cancer Relapse

The captain of the Spanish football club Las Palmas, Kirian Rodriguez, has announced that he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a relapse in his battle with cancer.

Kirian Rodriguez, 28, had previously endured a significant setback in his career, spending nearly 11 months away from the pitch after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that primarily affects the lymphatic system, an essential component of the body’s immune response that helps to combat diseases and infections.

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news of his relapse, Rodriguez said, “Yesterday I was informed that I have relapsed with cancer. I will have to stop playing again and undergo another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease. I hope to see them all again in 2025/26.”

During his previous battle with cancer, Rodriguez underwent an intense treatment regimen that included six sessions of chemotherapy. He was diagnosed at 26 years old, and after completing his chemotherapy cycle in November 2022, he received the all-clear by January 2023, allowing him to resume his passion for football.

Rodriguez made his much-anticipated return to action with Las Palmas in April 2023, quickly establishing himself as a key player. This season, he has participated in 21 of Las Palmas’ 22 La Liga matches.

Currently, Las Palmas are positioned 15th in the league table, sitting two points above the relegation zone as they navigate the challenges of the season.