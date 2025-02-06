Kwankwaso’s Faction Rejects NNPP Convention, Insists Major’s Election Is Illegal

The Rabiu Kwankwaso faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has rejected the Tuesday convention that saw the election of Agbo Major as the party’s new National Chairman, insisting that it was illegitimate and that Ajuji Ahmed remains the only recognized leader of the party.

Naija News had earlier reported that at the convention, Major’s faction also elected Oginni Olaposi as National Secretary, Felix Chukwurah as Deputy National Chairman (South), Adetoyese Omokanye as National Treasurer, Babayo Muhammed as Deputy National Chairman (North), and Abdulrasaq Abdulsallam as National Publicity Secretary.

During the event, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Secretary, Mohammed Babayo, urged the newly elected officials to lead with integrity and dedication, emphasizing that unity and hard work were critical to strengthening the NNPP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso’s Faction Rejects Major’s Election

Reacting to the development, the Kwankwaso faction dismissed the convention, describing Major’s faction as a renegade group attempting to mislead the public.

The NNPP Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, stated that Ajuji Ahmed remains the legitimate National Chairman, recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

“They are no longer members of the party. They were expelled and have continued to act contrary to court rulings. There is a subsisting injunction from the High Court of Abuja removing their powers. They are now tools in the hands of opposition parties, particularly the APC,” Johnson said in an interview with Punch.

Johnson accused Major’s faction of undermining the NNPP, particularly in Kano State, where the party is fighting to retain its only governorship seat.

“They have shown their true colours by aligning with the APC in several matters, including the local government elections and the Supreme Court ruling on the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Their objective is clear—to weaken the NNPP from within,” he added.

The Kwankwaso faction also pointed out that key party figures, including Kwankwaso himself, were absent from the convention, which, according to them, renders the election invalid.

Johnson further criticized Major’s faction for allegedly misrepresenting the party’s official logo, stating that the NNPP’s true symbol includes an education book and cap, with red, white, and red colours.

Legal Battle Over Party Leadership

The dispute has its roots in a November 1, 2024, ruling by the Abia High Court, which ordered the reconstitution of the NNPP’s leadership from the ward level to the national convention. The ruling mandated INEC to recognize the new board, which Major’s faction claims gave them legitimacy.

However, the Chairman of the BoT, Boniface Aniebonam, defended the decision to restructure the party’s leadership, arguing that the board followed the court’s directive to reposition the NNPP.

In his first address after his controversial election, Major appealed for unity within the party and urged all aggrieved members to return and contribute to the party’s development.

“I thank the delegates for their confidence in me. I will not take this trust for granted. We are committed to repositioning the NNPP for the 2027 elections, and I urge all elected officials to work toward this goal,” Major stated.

He added that there would be no tolerance for indiscipline, pledging to issue clear directives to enforce party standards through the National Secretary.