Kogi Deputy Governor Orders Army, Police To Confront Kidnappers, Foils Abduction In Ejule

An attempted abduction of motorists travelling along the Ejule and Ochadamu roads in the eastern part of Kogi State was thwarted by the Deputy Governor’s convoy.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday at Ofejiji in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area, shortly after the Deputy Governor’s convoy had passed through.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Unubi, in a statement, said the suspected kidnappers had targeted an 18-seater BD Express Bus, which was transporting passengers from Otukpo, Benue State, to Lagos.

Unubi said the security operatives swung into action after an alert about the kidnap attempt.

He said, “Fortunately, security personnel in the backup van of the Deputy Governor’s convoy quickly intervened after receiving the alert, preventing any abductions.

“After notifying the Nigerian Army, the Police, and local vigilante groups, the Deputy Governor directed them to confront the kidnappers and ensure their apprehension for prosecution.”

The Deputy Governor, Joel Salifu, while addressing the situation, expressed his concern over the ongoing attempts at kidnapping in the area.

He ordered security forces to establish a permanent checkpoint at the location, stressing that Governor Usman Ododo is committed to eradicating criminal activities and restoring peace to the state so citizens can rest without fear.

The Deputy Governor urged the youth of Ejule, Ochadamu and surrounding communities to refrain from unlawful activities and report suspicious behaviour or unfamiliar individuals, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.

He also warned those involved in such criminal acts to cease immediately or face the full force of the law.