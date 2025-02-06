Kemi Badenoch Proposes 15 Years Before Immigrants Can Get British Passport

The leader of United Kingdom Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has proposed a 15 years period for immigrants to qualify for British passport.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian-British lawmaker stated this as part of his party’s immigration policy.

Badenoch said Britian remains a home and not a hotel. According to her the policy would help protect Britian and preserve its economy.

Her words: “Britain is our home. It’s not a hotel. It’s time to tell the truth on immigration and propose real plans to do something about it. I want to reduce immigration and make living here actually mean something. We need to change the way our immigration system works. So I’m announcing that the Conservative Party is going to do the following things differently.

“One, if you want to stay in our country permanently and apply for indefinite leave to remain, the time you have to live here before you apply will increase from five years to ten years. Two, you will have to be a net contributor with a high enough salary, especially if you want to bring family members with you.

“And if you’ve got a criminal record, you’re banned. Three, if you’ve claimed benefits or need social housing, you can’t even apply.

“Four, we will increase the time before you can apply for a British passport from 12 months to five years, meaning it will take a minimum of 15 years to start an application.

“Five, if you enter this country illegally or outstay your visa, you’ll be banned from ever gaining leave to remain or a passport.

“These changes on top of a strict numerical cap on numbers will constitute the most robust changes ever made to our immigration system. Lower numbers, secure borders and an immigration system that finally works for the British people. This is another step in our plan to control our immigration system. If you agree, join us and let’s get it done.”