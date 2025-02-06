Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominations For INEC Commissioners

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, confirmed two persons for appointment as National Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports the Senate confirmed Tukur Yusuf and Prof. Sunday Aja for the positions.

Also, the lawmakers in the red chamber during plenary on Thursday, confirmed Saseyi Ibiyemi as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The confirmations were based on earlier recommendations by President Bola Tinubu, which were sent to the lawmakers for consideration and approval.

The confirmation comes less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Senate approved the request from President Bola Tinubu to sack three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The approval was given on Wednesday during plenary following a letter to the lawmakers by President Tinubu.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu had written to the Senate requesting the immediate termination of appointments of suspended Residents Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Sokoto, Adamawa and Abia States.

This was contained in a letter to the Senate read on Wednesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

The suspended RECs are Ike Uzochukwu, (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

Following the request, the lawmakers in the red chamber approved the termination of the employment of the three RECs.

Sponsor of the motion and Leader of the Senate, Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, sought the invocation of Section 157 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, saying that the law empowers the Chamber to approve the request.