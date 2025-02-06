Just In: PDP Disciplinary Panel Summons Ortom, Anyanwu, Others Over Party Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) has summoned former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and several others amid the deepening crisis within the party.

Chairman of the committee, Tom Ikimi, made this known in a statement on Thursday, confirming that those invited are to appear before the committee on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

Since the 2023 presidential election, the PDP has been embroiled in internal conflicts, with some party members accusing others of working against the party’s interests.

Naija News understands that the disputes have led to intensified calls for disciplinary action against those allegedly responsible for the party’s instability.

To address these grievances, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) set up the Disciplinary Committee on August 21, 2024, to receive petitions, investigate allegations, and recommend sanctions to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

However, nearly five months after its establishment, the leadership tussle within the party has worsened.

The ongoing dispute between former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, both claiming the position of National Secretary, has further complicated matters.

Despite endorsements from the Board of Trustees (BoT), led by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and the Governors’ Forum, chaired by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, the crisis remains unresolved.

Committee Reviews Five Petitions

According to Ikimi, the PDP Disciplinary Committee has reviewed five petitions submitted so far, leading to the decision to summon Ortom, Anyanwu, and others.

In a statement issued to journalists, the committee noted that while some petitions against top NWC members were put on hold to avoid interfering with ongoing reconciliation efforts, those against Ortom, Anyanwu, and ten others were set for inquiry.

“The National Disciplinary Committee considered five petitions received so far and, following a detailed review, noted that the first set of petitions were against some key members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The committee concluded that, in order not to jeopardize the ongoing reconciliatory efforts of the Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees (BoT), three petitions against top NWC members were stepped down,” the statement read.

The second set of petitions, which involve former Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Anyanwu, will be addressed at the committee hearing scheduled for February 12, 2025.

It further reads, “Accordingly, the National Disciplinary Committee resolved to invite the affected persons to appear before the committee on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

“Those expected to attend are the petitioners and their witnesses on one side, and the affected party members and their witnesses on the other side. The required notices have been issued accordingly.”

Ikimi reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to restoring discipline and integrity within the PDP, urging aggrieved members to follow due process in addressing their grievances.

“The National Disciplinary Committee is a constitutionally established body tasked with ensuring discipline within the party.

“We encourage all those with genuine grievances against any party member to take advantage of this standing committee and follow due process rather than resorting to actions that may further destabilize the party,” the statement added.