JUST IN: NPA Implements First Tariff Increase In 32 Years, Raises Rates By 15%

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced a 15% increase in tariffs, marking the first adjustment in over three decades.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos on Thursday, NPA Managing Director Abubakar Dantsoho, represented by Executive Director of Marine and Operations Olalekan Badmus, confirmed the increment.

Dantsoho explained that the agency had kept tariffs unchanged for 32 years despite major economic shifts, including fluctuations in exchange rates, rising wages, increased fuel and lubricant costs, and persistent inflation.

Further details to follow…