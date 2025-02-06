Nigerian Police Rearrest TikToker In Court Over Anti-Police Harassment Posts

Popular Nigerian TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo, widely known as Seaking, has been rearrested during a court appearance on Thursday, allegedly over his recent social media posts exposing police corruption.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore disclosed the development via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, condemning the arrest as an attempt to silence critics of the Nigerian Police Force.

Sowore alleged that Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, was behind Seaking’s latest arrest, using cybercrime charges as a pretext to detain him again.

“It has come to our attention that @PoliceNG in Lagos has arrested @seaking303 during a court appearance today, allegedly accusing him of cybercrime due to his latest social media posts on police corruption. This latest arrest was reportedly orchestrated by Force PPRO Adejobi Olumuyiwa @Princemoye1.

“We request the police to release @seaking303 immediately and stop harassing Nigerians with cybercrime allegations,” he wrote.

Naija News reports that Seaking was initially arrested on December 20, 2024, and arraigned at Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos, on December 23, 2024. He was charged with treason and cyberstalking over a viral TikTok video where he allegedly called on Nigerian youths to resist police harassment by throwing stones at officers who demand to check their phones.

Despite the police prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, pushing for his 30-day remand, the court granted him bail. However, his release was delayed due to holiday breaks and administrative processes.

On January 6, 2025, his lawyer Inibehe Effiong confirmed Seaking’s release from Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre after fulfilling his bail conditions.

“We just departed the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, with TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo alias Seaking,” Effiong stated.

He also criticized the police for using criminal charges to suppress free speech and vowed to challenge the legal proceedings.

The charges against Seaking include:

Count One: Conducting himself in a way likely to cause a breach of peace by posting a TikTok video inciting the public to resist police officers checking their phones (Section 168(d)(2) of Lagos Criminal Law, 2015).

Count Two: Provoking a breach of peace by encouraging Nigerian youths to attack police officers (Section 57(b) of Lagos Criminal Law, 2015).

Count Three: Cybercrime-related charges, alleging that his TikTok video incited violence against the Nigerian Police (Section 24(1)(a)(b)(2)(a) and (i) of the Cybercrime Act, 2015).

Seaking’s rearrest has sparked outrage, with activists warning against the misuse of cybercrime laws to suppress dissent.

Sowore and legal advocates have demanded his immediate release, accusing the police of intimidation tactics aimed at deterring public criticism of alleged corruption within the force.