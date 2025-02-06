“I Witnessed The Weight Of Their Grievances” – GAC Member Rejects Order From Tinubu To Reinstate Obasa As Lagos Speaker

An order reportedly issued by President Bola Tinubu for Mudashiru Obasa to be reinstated at the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been rejected by a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Muraina Akanbi Taiwo.

Taiwo submitted that democracy must be allowed to take its course as only God has the absolute authority to give and take power.

Naija News understands that as part of the submissions of the GAC member, he emphasized how Obasa had frustrated his colleagues in the House and drained their motivation to perform as lawmakers.

While pledging continued loyalty to President Tinubu and the party, he insisted that the impeachment was not a hasty decision as it was long overdue.

It is understood that President Tinubu had pushed for Obasa to be reinstated as the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly.

However, Taiwo was quoted by Peoples Gazette to have said in a statement on Wednesday that the impeached speaker remains rejected.

“Loyalty to Mr President, the cause, and the leadership of the party remains paramount, but democracy must take its course.

“As the Qur’an states in Surah Al-Imran (3:26): ‘Say, O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and take sovereignty away from whom You will.

“You honour whom You will and humble whom You will. In Your hand all is good. Indeed, You are over all things competent.

“What will be, will be. We can only pray for Allah’s guidance and wisdom as we move forward,” the GAC member was quoted as saying.

He added that having witnessed first hand the lamentations of the Lagos Assembly members about the leadership style of the impeached Speaker and how it has negatively affected legislative duties, it is important to allow the status quo to remain.

According to him, the leadership change in the Lagos State House of Assembly “may not have been a hasty decision but one borne out of deep frustration and necessity”.

“Having attended two meetings where members spoke openly and emotionally, I witnessed firsthand the weight of their grievances.

“They detailed the enormous challenges they faced under the former speaker—challenges that seem to have drained their motivation and hindered their performance as lawmakers.”