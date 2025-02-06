How The Senate Plans To Tackle Nigeria’s ‘Japa’ Syndrome

The Nigerian Senate has pledged to tackle the growing trend of mass migration, popularly known as ‘Japa,’ by implementing measures to encourage citizens, especially the youth, to remain in the country.

At the inaugural meeting of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), held in Abuja, the Chairperson of the committee, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) emphasized the urgency of reversing this trend.

She highlighted that the committee would work closely with relevant stakeholders to restore faith in Nigeria and create an environment where people choose to stay and contribute to national development.

“This committee will do this by collaborating with relevant stakeholders in the area of making Nigerians, particularly youth, to believe more in their country and not the mindset of wanting to rush out of the country.

“Patriotism is earned and not enforced or forced, making us identify a few steps that we can use in building our economy here using our diaspora energy,” Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

She noted that the committee would study successful models from countries like India, Pakistan, and Egypt, which have strengthened their economies and retained talent.

One of the first steps in this initiative will be compiling a comprehensive database of Nigerians abroad.

Additionally, the committee plans to collaborate with international organizations to create opportunities that will attract skilled professionals back home.

“We’re going to look into countries like India, Pakistan, even Egypt, in Africa here on how they have grown their capacities and making their countries attractive for a larger percentage of the citizenry to stay.

“The committee will start this process by getting the database of Nigerians in Diaspora country by country and also collaborate with various International organizations on areas of focus that can attract many of them back home.

“India is a very good example of reversing the japa syndrome by being the ICT capacity hub of the world with attendant jobs for its citizens,” the Senator added.

Former committee chairman Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) expressed confidence in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s leadership.

He praised her ability to mobilize efforts that would not only leverage the resources of Nigerians abroad but also make the country more attractive for its citizens.

“I knew that a great success has come on board for this committee with Senator Natasha as Chairman.

“She has what it takes to break into the grounds and then galvanize all efforts towards tapping the potentials of Nigeria’s diaspora communities, and also collaborate with other stakeholders on reversing the Japa Syndrome,” Umeh stated.