Gov Sule Disbands Traditional Rulers Involved In Deadly Clash

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule has disbanded two traditional rulers involved in a violent dispute over resource control.

The Governor made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing newsmen after inspecting the damage caused by the recent clashes in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Sule’s move is meant to restore peace in the Afo chiefdom of Udu Ward and Mararaba Udege.

The violence, which erupted over leadership and control of community resources, left three people dead and displaced many residents.

Speaking on the importance of upholding peace, the governor urged the Afo people to embrace unity and reconciliation instead of resorting to violence.

“Lack of understanding among ourselves is often the root cause of crises. This community belongs to the Afo people, but it is also home to other tribes.

“It is time for us to accept one another and work towards the development of the area,” Governor Sule stated.

To ensure a peaceful transition, the governor announced plans to set up a committee, led by a former military officer, to oversee the affected communities and facilitate the selection of a new traditional ruler.

He also issued a stern warning to the rival factions against further violence, stressing that the government would not tolerate actions that threatened the peace and stability of the region.