Former Chelsea Winger, Willian Returns To Premier League

Premier League side, Fulham have successfully re-signed winger Willian until the end of the season, marking a return for the Brazilian six months after he departed from the club.

Recall that Willian was previously a key player for the Cottagers from 2022 to 2024. He rejoined the club as a free agent following his exit from Olympiakos in December. Hence, the signing did not require confirmation before the Monday transfer deadline at 23:00 GMT.

After completing his return to the Premier League club, Willian said, “I’m completely happy, my family’s happy. We are happy to be back, and I think we can do good things until the end of the season, so I can’t wait to start with my teammates and contribute positively on the pitch.”

During his prior time at Craven Cottage, the 36-year-old made 67 appearances, scoring 10 goals and assisting 7 others. After a brief stint in Greece, he’s eager to re-establish his impact in the Premier League. Throughout his career, Willian has accumulated 317 Premier League appearances, enjoying successful tenures at Chelsea and Arsenal, where he won the title twice at Chelsea.

Fulham’s upcoming match against Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round is scheduled for Saturday at 15:00 GMT, where fans are hopeful to see Willian in action.