Female Genital Mutilation Must Stop – Senator Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has called for an end to female genital mutilation.

Naija News reports that Senator Kingibe described female genital mutilation as violence against women that must be stopped.

In a statement to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the FCT Senator stressed the need to raise awareness and take decisive action against “one of the most harmful violations inflicted upon young girls and women worldwide“.

The Labour Party lawmaker stated that FGM’s cultural practice should not be preserved. She decried the physical and psychological trauma victims of FGM live with all through their lives.

“As the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), I strongly condemn this archaic, unnecessary, and deeply harmful practice, which continues to violate the rights, dignity, and bodily integrity of millions of girls and women. FGM is not a cultural tradition to be preserved—it is a grave act of violence that has no place in any modern, just, and equitable society.

“The physical, psychological, and emotional scars left by FGM last a lifetime. It endangers health, robs girls of their future, and undermines our collective efforts toward gender equality and women’s empowerment. This practice must end. I am fully committed to working with all stakeholders—traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, law enforcement agencies, and the government—to eradicate FGM in the FCT and across Nigeria,” she said.

Senator Kingibe reaffirmed her commitment to leading the advocacy against female genital mutilation across the FCT.

She further called on parents to protect the girl child from the violent act.

“Through advocacy, legislative enforcement, and community engagement, we will continue to educate and empower our communities to abandon this inhumane practice. I call on parents, guardians, and community leaders to protect our daughters from this injustice and stand with us in building a future where no girl has to endure such a violation.

“Together, we can end Female Genital Mutilation. Let us stand for the rights, health, and future of our girls,” she added.