Everything Worked Fine In My 8-Years As President - Buhari

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has applauded himself for his administration’s strides in the 8 years he was president.

Naija News reports that former President Buhari said during his presidency, economy and security was at its best than what he met.

Buhari stated this Wednesday when he received members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ chapel at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on a courtesy call.

He recalled that before his administration took over from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government, security and economic challenges had pervaded the country, but his administration had curbed the menace of terrorism and economic hardship.

He explained that the revolving security and economic strategies initiated and implemented by his government successfully tackled the economic and security woes he inherited from his predecessors.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said: “Security and economy improved significantly in Nigeria under my administration compared to what we met in 2015. Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.”

According to Arise News, the former President explained that only Nigerians in the corridor of power would understand the administrative challenges confronting the country, adding leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Yusuf Ibrahim-Jargaba, lauded the former president’s efforts in tackling terrorism, banditry and other security challenges during his tenure.

Ibrahim-Jargaba added that Buhari’s hard work, dedication and selfless service made the country to remain indivisible.